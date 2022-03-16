Comparing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 6.16 $8.83 million ($0.07) -772.46 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.41 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $73.20, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42%

Summary

HealthEquity beats SilverSun Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

