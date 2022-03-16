Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,223 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at $3,415,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $872,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.03.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.