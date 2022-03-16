Compass Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,354 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,863,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 539,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.