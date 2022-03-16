Compass Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,577 shares of company stock valued at $47,710,163 over the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

