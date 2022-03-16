Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Compugen by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compugen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Compugen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:CGEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 74,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.40.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
