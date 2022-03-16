Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,010.00

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($13.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.13). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.13), with a volume of 768 shares.
The company has a market cap of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,010 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,010.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)
