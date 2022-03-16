Contrasting Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.85 $11.90 million N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.51 $14.96 million $4.37 10.98

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.31% 0.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

