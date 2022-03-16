Contrasting Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Marpai alerts:

47.4% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marpai and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare 8.69% 11.87% 8.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marpai and Viemed Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 1.46 $31.53 million $0.24 20.21

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Marpai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marpai and Viemed Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.11%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Marpai.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Marpai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

About Viemed Healthcare (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.