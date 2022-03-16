Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Up 46.2% in February

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 345,338 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

