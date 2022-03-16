CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.
CSGP traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,053. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CoStar Group (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
