Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. 69,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $286.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.82.

In other news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,850,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

