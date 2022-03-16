Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of Coupang stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Coupang has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coupang (CPNG)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.