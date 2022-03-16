Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) SVP Sells $199,376.00 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $116.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 87.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

