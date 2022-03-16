Critical Analysis: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SurgePays and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

SurgePays presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Inuvo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.83 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Inuvo $44.64 million 1.14 -$7.30 million ($0.07) -6.14

Inuvo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Inuvo -13.35% -21.79% -16.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inuvo beats SurgePays on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

