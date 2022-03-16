Critical Comparison: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Euroseas and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euroseas 45.67% 81.93% 30.23% Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46%

18.5% of Euroseas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euroseas and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euroseas $93.89 million 2.12 $42.88 million $5.94 4.77 Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.39 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.46

Euroseas has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euroseas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euroseas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Euroseas presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.09%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.39%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Euroseas.

Risk & Volatility

Euroseas has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euroseas beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euroseas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

