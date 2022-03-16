Critical Review: Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) versus Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $489.15 million 3.71 $167.92 million $2.19 10.72 Finward Bancorp $66.60 million 2.51 $14.96 million $4.37 10.98

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finward Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 34.33% 10.02% 1.25% Finward Bancorp 22.80% 9.31% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provident Financial Services and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Finward Bancorp (Get Rating)

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

