Critical Survey: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zenvia and GSE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00 GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zenvia currently has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 434.09%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zenvia and GSE Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zenvia $83.36 million 1.95 -$4.16 million N/A N/A GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.63 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.30

Zenvia has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenvia and GSE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenvia N/A N/A N/A GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11%

Summary

Zenvia beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zenvia (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

