CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will report sales of $47.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.80 million and the highest is $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.18. 3,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,705. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $812.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

