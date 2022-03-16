Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $259,000 Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

