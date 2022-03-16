Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of ELY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.