Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $488.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.32. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 3.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.