Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,496 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 3.44.
BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.
In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
