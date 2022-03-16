Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,440 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.