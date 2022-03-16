CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get CS Disco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

CS Disco stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,319 shares of company stock worth $1,856,823.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.