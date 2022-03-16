Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.08.

Cummins stock opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

