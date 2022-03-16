CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 88,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,569.40.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$23,200.00.

Shares of CVE:CWC opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock has a market cap of C$99.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

