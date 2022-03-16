Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 5,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,288. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

