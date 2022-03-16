DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DarioHealth by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. State Street Corp grew its position in DarioHealth by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its position in DarioHealth by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRIO traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 327,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,115. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

About DarioHealth (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.