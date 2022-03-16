Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.75 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after buying an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

