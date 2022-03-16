Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $115.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DAR. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,528,000 after acquiring an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

