DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. 106,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

