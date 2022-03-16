Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on S. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

