Devery Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVE)

Devery (EVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Devery has a market cap of $78,102.48 and $6,746.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Devery has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

