DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of DMAC opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
