DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of DMAC opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

