Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $2.50. The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after buying an additional 6,834,666 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

