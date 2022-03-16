Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 335 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 335 ($4.36) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 336 ($4.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.
Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.88.
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.
