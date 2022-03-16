DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.32 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH remained flat at $$29.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,816. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $417,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $4,946,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.