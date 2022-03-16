DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the lowest is $4.32 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of DISH remained flat at $$29.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,816. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $47.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DISH Network by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $417,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $4,946,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
