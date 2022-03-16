DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
DLocal stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. DLocal has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
