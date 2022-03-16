DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLocal stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. DLocal has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 890.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DLocal by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

