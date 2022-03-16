Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.89

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.89 and last traded at C$69.80, with a volume of 261580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.21.

Several analysts recently commented on DOL shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

