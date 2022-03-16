Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) PT Lowered to GBX 410

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.33) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.
Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.
