DomRaider 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (DRT)

DomRaider (DRT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. DomRaider has a market cap of $729,043.77 and $6.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling DomRaider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

