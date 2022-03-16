Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on DORM. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,244. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

