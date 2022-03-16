Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
DORM has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
NASDAQ DORM opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,284,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,066,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
