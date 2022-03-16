DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,642,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 11,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.61.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

