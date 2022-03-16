DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $37.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474.
Shares of NYSE DV traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,762. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.72.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
