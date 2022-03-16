Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE DEI opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after purchasing an additional 572,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.