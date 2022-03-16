Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) versus PROS (NYSE:PRO) Head to Head Contrast

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Doximity alerts:

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Doximity and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% PROS -32.30% -316.22% -12.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doximity and PROS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 39.97 $50.21 million N/A N/A PROS $251.42 million 5.39 -$81.21 million ($1.83) -16.45

Doximity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Doximity and PROS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70 PROS 0 2 0 0 2.00

Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $70.78, suggesting a potential upside of 63.72%. PROS has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than PROS.

Summary

Doximity beats PROS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.