Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.84.

DIR.UN opened at C$16.07 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$13.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.55.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

