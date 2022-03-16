Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.11 and last traded at $35.11. 1,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 409,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

