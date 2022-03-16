Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Trading Down 8%

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Get Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.